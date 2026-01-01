iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.1550, with a volume of 9181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.