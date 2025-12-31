Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$115.79 and last traded at C$116.00. Approximately 293,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 240,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.24.

NGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

