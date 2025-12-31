Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 311,873 Shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $6,780,119.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,273,032 shares in the company, valued at $418,995,715.68. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $619,527.79.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of ROIV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,955. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
