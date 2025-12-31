Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,104,501 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 25,684,851 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,924,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,924,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 213.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

