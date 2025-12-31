BOBO (BOBO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.15 Million

BOBO (BOBO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. BOBO has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $367.85 thousand worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOBO token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOBO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,576.31 or 1.00708942 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOBO Profile

BOBO’s genesis date was May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. BOBO’s official website is www.bobothebear.io. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth.

BOBO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000013 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $425,881.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOBO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOBO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

