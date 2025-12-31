Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $77.60 million and $6.34 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,531,769,523.72469204 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00945922 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $6,558,112.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

