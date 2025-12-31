TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,013.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

