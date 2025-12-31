Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 269,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,060,000 after buying an additional 676,475 shares during the period.
Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.
The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.
