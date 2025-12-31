Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 3.86% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 206,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.