4,999 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $337.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18. The company has a market capitalization of $563.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $340.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

