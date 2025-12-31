6,654 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2739 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

