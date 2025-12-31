19,274 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $67.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

