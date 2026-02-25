Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for YSS (YSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for YSS (NYSE: YSS):

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – YSS is now covered by Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – YSS was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

