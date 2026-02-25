Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Director Acquires $30,650.00 in Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 87,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,888.30. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Total Return Securities Stock Performance

SWZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,989. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth $92,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Total Return Securities by 63.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

