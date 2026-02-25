Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CFO Sells 808 Shares of Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Blumberg sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $15,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,829.86. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Blumberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Scott Blumberg sold 36,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00.

CBLL stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 713,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,326. The stock has a market cap of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.03. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The business had revenue of $24.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBLL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — CeriBell reported a loss of ($0.36) vs. consensus ($0.43) and revenue of $24.78M vs. $23.95M expectations, showing top?line strength and a smaller-than-expected loss. Zacks: Q4 results

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — CeriBell reported a loss of ($0.36) vs. consensus ($0.43) and revenue of $24.78M vs. $23.95M expectations, showing top?line strength and a smaller-than-expected loss. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted market expansion and revenue acceleration on the earnings call, which supports ongoing growth expectations for newborn hearing-screening adoption. Earnings call transcript

Management highlighted market expansion and revenue acceleration on the earnings call, which supports ongoing growth expectations for newborn hearing-screening adoption. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $111.0M–$115.0M was issued, roughly in line with the Street estimate (~$112.7M) — guidance supports growth but isn’t a clear upside surprise. (Press release/earnings coverage.)

FY2026 revenue guidance of $111.0M–$115.0M was issued, roughly in line with the Street estimate (~$112.7M) — guidance supports growth but isn’t a clear upside surprise. (Press release/earnings coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength: very high current and quick ratios indicate ample liquidity, reducing short-term financing risk. (See filings/coverage.)

Balance-sheet strength: very high current and quick ratios indicate ample liquidity, reducing short-term financing risk. (See filings/coverage.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Josef Parvizi sold 16,714 shares (recently continued a pattern of sales), which can be viewed negatively by some investors. Insider selling report

Insider selling: Director Josef Parvizi sold 16,714 shares (recently continued a pattern of sales), which can be viewed negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~?63%), negative ROE, and an expected full?year EPS loss — profitability timeline remains a key risk for valuation. Business Insider: results summary

Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~?63%), negative ROE, and an expected full?year EPS loss — profitability timeline remains a key risk for valuation. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — at least one price-target cut alongside continued buy ratings elsewhere creates divergent expectations that can increase volatility. (Analyst coverage summarized in public filings/press coverage.)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 1,178.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CeriBell by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

