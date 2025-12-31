TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 255.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 273,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Storage and memory stocks were among 2025’s top S&P 500 performers thanks to AI-hardware investment; strong gains in these large-cap names have helped lift the index and support ETFs like VOO. Storage and memory stocks lead S&P 500 gains in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: The S&P 500 recently hit fresh intraday records, which supports flows into broad-market ETFs such as VOO as investors chase benchmark exposure. S&P 500 hits new highs, flight cancellations, the restaurant industry’s value push and more in Morning Squawk
- Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused commentary suggests continued retail and momentum interest in S&P 500-linked funds, which can support VOO via net inflows. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Several daily ETF updates note modest premarket strength for VOO, reflecting short-term buying interest ahead of the holiday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/30/2025
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. indices were quiet in premarket trading ahead of the holiday — lower volume can amplify intraday moves in large ETFs like VOO but doesn’t indicate a directional change by itself. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Quiet Ahead of Holiday
- Neutral Sentiment: Market futures have been mixed in recent sessions, reflecting short-term rotation and news-specific volatility rather than a clear trend for broad-market ETFs. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Trade Mixed Amid Blip In Santa Claus Rally—Boeing, Freeport-McMoran, Fonar In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Holiday-week trading patterns (lower volume, profit-taking in some names) are producing short-term pullbacks and choppiness that can affect VOO’s intraday performance. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Pull Back in Early Monday Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Economist David Rosenberg warns markets are “propped up” by the S&P 500’s narrow leadership, implying fragile breadth and higher downside risk if leadership falters — a headwind for VOO if big-cap winners reverse. David Rosenberg Says Markets Are Propped Up by the S&P 500 and What That Means for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst forecasts for 2026 emphasize slower S&P 500 gains and a potential rebalancing away from tech concentration — this could temper momentum flows into VOO and increase volatility. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecasts for 2026: Wall Street Targets and Risks
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
