TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 255.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 273,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $636.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

