Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,132 shares, a growth of 1,616.5% from the January 29th total of 532 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,559,000 after buying an additional 1,492,438 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

PCRB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 14,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,787. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.