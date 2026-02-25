Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 and last traded at GBX 971.76, with a volume of 969977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934.

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of £139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 810.77.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.