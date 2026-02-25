BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.2950. Approximately 328,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,206,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

