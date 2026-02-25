First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,939 shares, an increase of 1,445.1% from the January 29th total of 9,251 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,990. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14,898.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 427,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000.
About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF
The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.