TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $655,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2025

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,766,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 937,560 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,645,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,180,000 after acquiring an additional 238,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 186,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 174,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of BBIN opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

