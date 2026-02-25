BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Down 83.1% in February

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 447 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the January 29th total of 2,645 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 906,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BKCI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 43,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Dividend Announcement
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.