BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Down 83.1% in February

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 447 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the January 29th total of 2,645 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 906,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKCI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 43,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

