Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 851,111 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the January 29th total of 130,553 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold.
CGDG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 550,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,542. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
