Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 851,111 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the January 29th total of 130,553 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 550,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,542. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,249,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,651,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

