ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 29th total of 17 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 859 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CLIX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

