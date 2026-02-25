Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Survey

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -172.61% -119.98% -53.04% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 3 0 3 0 2.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.09%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Aqua Power Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $46.20 million 11.57 -$135.75 million ($0.95) -3.35 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

