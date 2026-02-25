Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,399 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 29th total of 13,095 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.