DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Short Interest Up 727.6% in February

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 183,821 shares, a growth of 727.6% from the January 29th total of 22,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 43,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $50.38.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile
The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.
