DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Short Interest Up 727.6% in February

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 183,821 shares, a growth of 727.6% from the January 29th total of 22,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 43,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMBS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.