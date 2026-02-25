QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $66,248.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $66,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,614.04. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $103,782.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $108,486.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS remained flat at $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,966,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,726,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 233.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

