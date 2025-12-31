TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 4,160.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

FMDE opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

