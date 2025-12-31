9,066 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Acquired by Meridian Financial Advisors LLC

Meridian Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

