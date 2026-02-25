NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Zacks reports. NPK International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

NPK International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NPKI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 684,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,195. NPK International has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPKI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Transactions at NPK International

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $28,806.03. Following the sale, the director owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,375.23. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NPK International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $12,917,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About NPK International

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

