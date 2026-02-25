VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, Zacks reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 1.23%.The firm had revenue of $301.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VSE by 34.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in VSE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

