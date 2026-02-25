Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 2,369,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

