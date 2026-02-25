Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 830 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $29,622.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 127,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,367.93. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Amy Horton sold 1,731 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $65,068.29.

On Monday, December 8th, Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24.

NYSE AORT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 300,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,410. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Artivion by 402.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Artivion by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

