David Lee Johnson Sells 2,579 Shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) COO David Lee Johnson sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $108,266.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,619.46. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 776,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

