Jorge Titinger Sells 1,200 Shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $60,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $699,986.59. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ichor stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 1,120,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after buying an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

