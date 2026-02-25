VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36, Zacks reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. 511,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,305. VSE has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 322.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $222.00 target price on VSE in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

VSE reported a stronger-than-expected quarter: revenue growth (Q4 revenues $301.2M, +32% year-over-year), GAAP net income and EPS rose sharply, and adjusted EBITDA expanded. The company also reported an EPS beat vs. consensus, which supports near-term fundamentals.

Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating and cited deep OEM partnerships and margin expansion as drivers of upside through 2026 — a bullish signal for longer-term investor sentiment.

Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share (payable April 29), underscoring capital-return discipline though the yield is modest.

FY 2026 revenue guidance was provided in a $1.3B–$1.4B range (roughly in line with consensus), which gives some visibility on top-line growth but is not a clear upside surprise.

Management did not provide clear EPS guidance in the update (or left forward EPS detail limited), leaving investors uncertain about margin trajectory and near-term profit growth — a likely reason for the share weakness despite the quarter's beat.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VSE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,488,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

