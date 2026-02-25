CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $365.98 and last traded at $363.31. 5,648,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,741,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.25.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with VAST Data to integrate VAST’s AI operating system governance with CrowdStrike Falcon, strengthening CrowdStrike’s position in securing AI data and pipelines — positive for enterprise demand and platform stickiness. VAST Data and CrowdStrike Partner

Splashtop announced integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to streamline endpoint deployments and visibility in Windows environments — an operational win that can broaden Falcon adoption. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s 2026 Global Threat Report warns that AI is accelerating attacks and shortening breakout times — a data point that supports continued enterprise spending on detection/response solutions like Falcon. 2026 Global Threat Report

CrowdStrike’s 2026 Global Threat Report warns that AI is accelerating attacks and shortening breakout times — a data point that supports continued enterprise spending on detection/response solutions like Falcon. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets (Oppenheimer, TD Cowen) but largely kept buy/outperform ratings, indicating confidence in longer?term fundamentals despite near?term re?rating. TD Cowen Adjusts PT

Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets (Oppenheimer, TD Cowen) but largely kept buy/outperform ratings, indicating confidence in longer?term fundamentals despite near?term re?rating. Negative Sentiment: Market panic from Anthropic’s launch of Claude Code Security last week spurred an indiscriminate selloff across cybersecurity names, raising investor concerns about AI tools compressing addressable market or changing product mixes. That event remains a headline risk. Anthropic Tool Sparks Selloff

Market panic from Anthropic’s launch of Claude Code Security last week spurred an indiscriminate selloff across cybersecurity names, raising investor concerns about AI tools compressing addressable market or changing product mixes. That event remains a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst moves (Stifel lowering its target; reports of trading down after downgrades) add short?term pressure and headline risk, even where analysts retain constructive views longer term. Stifel Lowers PT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.28.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.09. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

