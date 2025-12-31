TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Hicks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 161,615 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.