KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.6480 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.