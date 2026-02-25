KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.6480 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Price Performance
KB opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.
The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.
