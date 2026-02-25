Comparing VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) & Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -6,425.19% -80.84% -66.20% Avalo Therapeutics N/A -88.43% -73.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $500,000.00 38.30 -$39.83 million ($0.78) -0.74 Avalo Therapeutics $440,000.00 681.50 -$35.13 million ($5.36) -3.02

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Avalo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avalo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Avalo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Avalo Therapeutics 1 0 9 1 2.91

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 682.34%. Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 115.28%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Avalo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats Avalo Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders. It also develops Quisovalimab (AVTX-002), an Anti-LIGHT mAb which is in phase II for immune-inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

