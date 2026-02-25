Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 target price on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.02. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.91 and a 52-week high of €28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,923,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,944,000 after buying an additional 368,792 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,426,000 after acquiring an additional 232,645 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after acquiring an additional 455,323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,001,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

