Parkside Investments LLC Sells 23,254 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,118 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

