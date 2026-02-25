Parkside Investments LLC Has $42.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,141,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,723,000 after acquiring an additional 587,966 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,523,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,354,000 after purchasing an additional 819,923 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $77.05.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

