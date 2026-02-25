Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Melissa Anderson Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.3%

VMC stock opened at $317.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,207,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,293,274,000 after buying an additional 311,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,924,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,437,669,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,703,000 after acquiring an additional 414,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,558,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,844,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,168,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

