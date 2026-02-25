RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Luke Thomas Friang Sells 19,609 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $210,208.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,912.32. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Get RealReal alerts:

Key Stories Impacting RealReal

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Third?party analysis comparing RealReal with a peer (Chanson International) was published; it’s an external take, not company guidance, so it may influence investor sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals. Article Title

Third?party analysis comparing RealReal with a peer (Chanson International) was published; it’s an external take, not company guidance, so it may influence investor sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares at ~$10.72 (?$1.30M), reducing his stake by ~7.6%; filing: SEC Form 4

CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares at ~$10.72 (?$1.30M), reducing his stake by ~7.6%; filing: Negative Sentiment: CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares at ~$10.72 (?$336K), a ~2.7% reduction; filing: SEC Form 4

CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares at ~$10.72 (?$336K), a ~2.7% reduction; filing: Negative Sentiment: CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares at ~$10.72 (?$182K), a ~9.1% cut to his holding; filing: SEC Form 4

CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares at ~$10.72 (?$182K), a ~9.1% cut to his holding; filing: Negative Sentiment: Insiders Todd A. Suko and Luke Friang also sold shares (45,947 and 19,609 shares respectively, both at ~$10.72), each trimming ~7–8% and ~3.9% of their positions. Filings: Suko Form 4 and Friang Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RealReal by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 920,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 153,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in RealReal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 753,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,858 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in RealReal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 482,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RealReal

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.