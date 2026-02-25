RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Luke Thomas Friang Sells 19,609 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REALGet Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $210,208.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,912.32. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Key Stories Impacting RealReal

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Third?party analysis comparing RealReal with a peer (Chanson International) was published; it’s an external take, not company guidance, so it may influence investor sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares at ~$10.72 (?$1.30M), reducing his stake by ~7.6%; filing: SEC Form 4
  • Negative Sentiment: CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares at ~$10.72 (?$336K), a ~2.7% reduction; filing: SEC Form 4
  • Negative Sentiment: CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares at ~$10.72 (?$182K), a ~9.1% cut to his holding; filing: SEC Form 4
  • Negative Sentiment: Insiders Todd A. Suko and Luke Friang also sold shares (45,947 and 19,609 shares respectively, both at ~$10.72), each trimming ~7–8% and ~3.9% of their positions. Filings: Suko Form 4 and Friang Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RealReal by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 920,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 153,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in RealReal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 753,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,858 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in RealReal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 482,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

