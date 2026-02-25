Parkside Investments LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,567,000 after buying an additional 3,755,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after buying an additional 1,701,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,718,000 after buying an additional 1,410,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded NEE to Buy from Hold after NextEra raised its long?term growth outlook; the upgrade highlights expected EPS growth and could boost investor confidence and demand for the stock. Erste Group Upgrade

Erste Group upgraded NEE to Buy from Hold after NextEra raised its long?term growth outlook; the upgrade highlights expected EPS growth and could boost investor confidence and demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind from AI/data?center buildouts: data center developers increasingly need to secure their own power, creating opportunities for utility-scale generation, long?term contracts, and battery-backed solutions — areas where NextEra has scale and projects. AI & Data Center Power Demand

Sector tailwind from AI/data?center buildouts: data center developers increasingly need to secure their own power, creating opportunities for utility-scale generation, long?term contracts, and battery-backed solutions — areas where NextEra has scale and projects. Positive Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces favor NextEra vs. peers (e.g., GE Vernova) on a mix of growth, dividend stability and valuation — reinforcing NEE’s appeal to investors seeking low?volatility clean?energy exposure. NEE vs GEV Comparison

Comparative analyst pieces favor NextEra vs. peers (e.g., GE Vernova) on a mix of growth, dividend stability and valuation — reinforcing NEE’s appeal to investors seeking low?volatility clean?energy exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend roundups mention rising payouts among large dividend names; NEE remains positioned as a low?volatility dividend stock, but these stories don’t report a direct change to NextEra’s payout and mainly provide sector context. Dividend Roundups

Dividend roundups mention rising payouts among large dividend names; NEE remains positioned as a low?volatility dividend stock, but these stories don’t report a direct change to NextEra’s payout and mainly provide sector context. Neutral Sentiment: NRG and other peer earnings previews are being watched for sector comparison; competitor results could influence sentiment for regulated and merchant power names but are not direct catalysts for NextEra. NRG Q4 Preview

NRG and other peer earnings previews are being watched for sector comparison; competitor results could influence sentiment for regulated and merchant power names but are not direct catalysts for NextEra. Neutral Sentiment: Local media snapshot of NextEra’s 1?year performance provides retail visibility but adds little new fundamental information. Stock Snapshot

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE NEE opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.