Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 314,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

