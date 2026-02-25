Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 91.6% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.5%

DFEV opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

