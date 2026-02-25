Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820,861 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,888,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 120.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 44,440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,364,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

